Police appeal for information following Wellington stabbing

Wellington Police are appealing for information following the stabbing of a young man in Te Aro, Wellington, on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the serious incident about 4:10am, in a carpark between Wakefield Street and Tory Street. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds to the arm and the back.

He was taken to hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

The man remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Wellington Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch says the man is lucky to not have died.

“The victim sustained multiple wounds in his back, any of which could have been fatal.

“This could have very easily been a homicide investigation.

“What we know is there were a significant number of people in the surrounding area when this happened – we need to hear from these people.

“If you saw any part of what unfolded we want to hear from you.”

Investigators are continuing to follow strong lines of enquiry to locate the people responsible, but Detective Senior Sergeant Leitch urged anyone with footage, or who witnessed the incident to contact Police as soon as possible.

If you have any information which may assist, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 251130/5482.

