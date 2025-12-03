Linkin Park are coming to New Zealand

Source: Radio New Zealand

American rock band Linkin Park will visit New Zealand next year for one show in Auckland.

Mike Shinoda, Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell, Joe Hahn, Colin Brittain and new vocalist Emily Armstrong will bring their From Zero World Tour to Auckland’s Spark Arena on 18 March.

Last year the band revealed in a statement they had “quietly began meeting up again in recent years” and rather than “trying to restart the band” they worked with numerous musicians and “found a special kinship” with Armstrong.

In announcing the March show on Wednesday Shinoda said: “Getting back out on the road has been incredible”.

“The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to bring this energy to New Zealand. From Zero is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

Linkin Park rose to fame with the album Hybrid Theory in 2000. They released a new single, ‘The Emptiness Machine’ and a new album, From Zero in November.

The title of From Zero refers to Linkin Park’s original band name, Xero, and “refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking,” Shinoda said.

Linkin Park also announced the departure of drummer and founding member Rob Bourdon in 2024.

Stepping in on the drum stool was Brittain, a multi-instrumentalist, producer and mixer whose clients include Australia’s G Flip, Papa Roach and All Time Low.

“The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created,” Shinoda said.

Tickets go on sale 12 December at 1pm.

