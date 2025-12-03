Intense rain, blustery wind and thunderstorms hit the North Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in place for the Auckland region with MetService saying they could lead to very heavy downpours.

MetService is forecasting downpours across the North Island on Wednesday, with possible thunderstorms in some places, and a number of watches and warnings in place.

A heavy rain warning is in place from 11am until 11pm on Wednesday for Bay of Plenty and Gisborne/Tai Rāwhiti north of Ruatoria and the inland ranges, thunderstorms and downpours are also possible in these areas.

MetService has a severe thunderstorm warning in place for the following areas: Gulf, Kaipara, Auckland City, Franklin, Rodney and Albany.

At 3.22pm, MetService weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near Wellsford, Kaiwaka, South Head, Okahukura Peninsula, Tauhoa and Port Albert.

These severe thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast, and are expected to lie near Warkworth, Helensville, Puhoi, Kaukapakapa, Kaipara Flats, Matakana, Ahuroa, Parakai and Makarau at 3.52pm and near Auckland, Orewa, Albany, Inner Hauraki Gulf, Outer Hauraki Gulf, Dairy Flat, Whangaparaoa, Silverdale and Coatesville at 4.22pm.

MetService says the thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain which could cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

Our webcam catching the Sky tower being struck by lightning this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/r1yqCFgZX4 — Hauraki Gulf Weather (@HaurakiGulfWx) December 3, 2025

Meanwhile, there are reports that a tornado went through a motor camp in rural Manawatū and overturned a caravan.

Emergency services were called at 12.36pm and Fire and Emergency has confirmed that there is at least one person is injured.

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the most notable warning was for Bay of Plenty, with 80 to 120 millimetres of rain set to fall before the end of the day.

“With thunderstorms in the mix we could see shorter periods of more intense rain bringing those possibilities such as flooding as well as slips and difficult driving conditions.”

Radar update

More heavy showers are building over Northland.

Matamata recorded a whopping 43mm of rain in an hour this morning. pic.twitter.com/mjqOLBfOr2 — MetService NZ (@MetService) December 2, 2025

Thunderstorms may also occur in Taranaki and Whanganui, she said.

Supplied / MetService

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for a large part of the North Island including Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Taupo from 1pm-6pm on Wednesday.

Some of these thunderstorms may become severe on Wednesday afternoon with localised downpours of up to 40mm/h, large hail and strong wind gusts of up to 90km/h.

MetService said there was even a slight chance of a tornado, but that thunderstorm activity was expected to ease by Wednesday evening.

Northerly winds are forecast to turn southwesterly with gusts of up to 90km/h forecast.

Heavy rain watches are in place for a number of places throughout the day including Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula, Taranaki, Wairarapa, the eastern hills and ranges in Wellington, and central North Island areas including Waikato and inland Whanganui.

There are also strong wind watches in place later on Wednesday for Northland, Auckland, Taranaki, Horowhenua to Wellington, parts of the Tararua and Hawke’s Bay districts and Wairarapa.

In the South Island heavy rain watches are in place for the Kaikōura Coast and the Chatham Islands, where a strong wind watch is also in place.

There may also be thunderstorms in Central Otago on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Wind watches are also in place for Marlborough and parts of the Nelson region from 5pm Wednesday until 3am Thursday.

Makgabutlane said things were set to improve from Thursday onwards.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand