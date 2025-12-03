Environment – Maraekakaho Quarry application granted consent – EPA

Source: Environmental Protection Authority (EPA)



An independent panel has reconsidered an application to establish and operate a quarry in Maraekakaho, Hawke’s Bay, and granted consent.

The trustees of the RW and MC Gale Family Trust applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

On 5 August 2024 the Maraekakaho Quarry project was granted consent by an independent panel. Te Taiwhenua O Heretaunga subsequently appealed the panel’s decision to the High Court.

High Court decision (PDF, 282KB) On 22 August 2025, the High Court released its decision requiring the panel to be reconvened to reconsider the application. Read the High Court decision here:

Once reconvened, the panel took 51 working days to reconsider the application and grant consent. The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.