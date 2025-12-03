All Blacks’ 2027 Rugby World Cup draw revealed

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

The All Blacks will face the Wallabies in their pool at the 2027 Rugby World Cup, after the tournament draw has now been completed in Sydney. Both sides have been drawn in Pool A, along with qualifiers Chile and Hong Kong China – two sides the All Blacks have never played in a test match.

Meanwhile, the Springboks will be looking for an unprecedented third World Cup win in a row. They’ve drawn Italy, Georgia and Romania in Pool B.

This also sets up a probable quarter-final between the All Blacks and Springboks, with the defending champions in Pool B.

Other major team match ups see Ireland and Scotland in Pool D, while England and Wales are both in Pool F.

The tournament will be the first in an expanded format, featuring six pools of four teams. The top two teams from each pool plus the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the knockout phase.

Australia will host the World Cup for the second time, after the 2003 edition in which the Wallabies went in as defending champions only to lose to England in the final. To date, it is the only time a northern hemisphere side has won the World Cup.

The World Cup will take place in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Townsville and Newcastle. Sydney’s Accor Stadium will host the final, while Perth’s Optus Stadium will have the opening game of the tournament on 1 October 2027.

2027 Rugby World Cup pools

Pool A: All Blacks, Wallabies, Chile, Hong Kong China

Pool B: Springboks, Italy, Georgia, Romania

Pool C: Argentina, Fiji, Spain, Canada

Pool D: Ireland, Scotland, Uruguay, Portugal

Pool E: France, Japan, USA, Samoa

Pool F: England, Wales, Tonga, Zimbabwe

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand