V-Green partners with Telkom Property to accelerate green infrastructure development in Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 December 2025 – V-Green, a global developer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Telkom Property, a key subsidiary of the multinational digital telecommunications company Telkom Indonesia. This collaboration represents a pivotal strategic milestone in advancing a fully integrated VinFast electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia.

Mr. Mai Trường Giang, CEO of V-Green Indonesia (right), and Ms. Amini Kusumawati, Business Director of Telkom Property (left), at the signing ceremony.

Pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding, V-Green will have access to and may utilize a significant number of parking lots in various properties across Indonesia – including buildings, vacant land, and other strategic commercial areas – particularly those managed by Telkom Property. These properties are intended to be utilized in support of V-Green’s and its affiliates’ business activities, including the development of electric vehicle charging stations, parking facilities and other infrastructure supporting green transportation modes such as electric taxis.

Telkom Property, a subsidiary of the multinational digital telecommunications group Telkom Indonesia, plays a pivotal role in managing, optimizing, and developing the group’s nationwide real estate portfolio. With extensive experience and a broad asset base across Indonesia, the company is a key enabler in delivering modern urban infrastructure solutions that support the country’s evolving needs.

As a strategic partner, Telkom Property is committed to proactively reviewing and proposing potential properties, introducing V-Green to the respective owners or managers of such assets, and directly leasing properties under its management to V-Green in accordance with actual needs and mutual agreement between the parties.

The cooperation between V-Green and Telkom Property provides an important foundation for expanding the charging network, accelerating the development of green infrastructure, and promoting the transition to electric vehicles in Indonesia. In doing so, the companies contribute to the shared goal of building a sustainable and future-ready transport system for the country.

Ms. Amini Kusumawati, Business Director of Telkom Property, emphasized: “We are very excited to collaborate with V-Green – a company with a clear strategy and strong commitment to developing electric vehicle infrastructure in Indonesia. This cooperation not only generates business value for Telkom Property, but also supports the green mobility revolution and paves the way for a more prosperous and sustainable future for the Indonesian people.”

Mr. Mai Truong Giang, CEO of V-Green Indonesia, said: “The reputation and resources of Telkom Property will be an important driving force for V-Green to accelerate the expansion of our charging network across Indonesia. Together, we will contribute to completing the VinFast electric vehicle ecosystem, creating outstanding value for consumers and making a meaningful contribution to the global green transportation revolution.”

V-Green, established by billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, is a pioneering green infrastructure provider, committed to developing a smart, convenient, and seamlessly integrated EV charging network. Indonesia is currently one of V-Green’s strategic markets in its international expansion journey.

Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong is also the founder of VinFast, the electric vehicle manufacturer currently operating in Indonesia. Currently, VinFast owners in Indonesia are already enjoying free access to a wide network of charging stations operated by V-Green.

In less than two years of presence in Indonesia, VinFast has introduced a diverse range of products – from VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, and VF e34 to VF 7 – accompanied by breakthrough sales and after-sales policies.

At the same time, the Company has continuously expanded its cooperation with dealer networks, service workshops, banks, and financial institutions nationwide in order to facilitate an easier and more accessible transition to electric vehicles for local consumers.

In parallel, VinFast is preparing to commence operations at its assembly plant in Subang, which is expected to create thousands of high-quality jobs and make a significant contribution to the development of Indonesia’s electric vehicle industry – thereby strongly affirming the spirit of “Move People Ahead – Bring the Nation Forward”.

