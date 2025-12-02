Tech and Education – New Artificial Intelligence micro-credential for business leaders available from Open Polytechnic

Source: Open Polytechnic



Open Polytechnic, New Zealand’s specialist online learning provider, in conjunction with Spark, is offering business leaders the opportunity to better understand Artificial Intelligence (AI) by completing a new micro-credential.

“As a world leader in online and distance education with expertise in digital technology, Open Polytechnic is thrilled to combine our expertise with Spark NZ yet again,” says Open Polytechnic Executive Director Alan Cadwallader.

“This micro-credential will help current or future business leaders to both upskill in AI and integrate Generative AI into their business strategies to drive operational efficiency and productivity.”

The Artificial Intelligence for Business Leaders micro-credential will also provide insights into how to analyse potential Gen AI tools, along with teaching ākonga how to develop strategies to integrate Gen AI in a business, managing ethical considerations and risks.

This micro-credential is suitable for business managers, unit leaders, small business owners, operations or workflow managers, AI strategy consultants, digital transformation leads, team leads or project managers involved in AI adoption.

Open Polytechnic has been thrilled to work with Spark again in the development of this NZQA accredited micro-credential.

Greg Clark, Chief Customer Officer at Spark, says, “At Spark, we’ve been using AI to create better network and customer experiences, and to unlock productivity benefits. We’ve witnessed firsthand how the right digital tools, properly integrated, can unlock remarkable efficiencies.

, only 29% of Kiwi businesses are experimenting with AI tools, with 42% citing a lack of knowledge or expertise as one of the barriers to adoption. Unfortunately, this means that many of these businesses could be missing out on productivity gains that could transform their operations. “But according to our most recent productivity survey , only 29% of Kiwi businesses are experimenting with AI tools, with 42% citing a lack of knowledge or expertise as one of the barriers to adoption. Unfortunately, this means that many of these businesses could be missing out on productivity gains that could transform their operations.

“This new AI micro-credential enables more New Zealanders to access the skills and strategies to use AI to work smarter, not harder, so they can unlock the benefits for their own operations, and collectively, for New Zealand’s economy.” The Level 5 micro-credential can be completed online in five hours a week for up to 10 weeks, with intakes each month, making it ideal for personal or professional development.

Heather Langton, Chief People Officer at Spark, says, “The rapid pace of digital change has created a burning platform for New Zealanders to learn the critical digital skills needed to use these technologies safely and effectively.

“Spark’s purpose is to help all of New Zealand win big in a digital world, and we want to ensure that as we upskill our workforce, we’re doing it in a way that leaves no one behind.

“We work with thousands of businesses of all sizes, and our customers have told us that while many large corporates have invested in upskilling their people in AI, this can be more challenging for small to medium businesses. This new AI micro-credential has been designed specifically to support these businesses, who are the backbone of the Kiwi economy, so that we can collectively lift our country’s productivity and digital capability.”

At a glance Open Polytechnic Artificial Intelligence for Business Leaders (AI Micro-credential) Level: 5 Credits: 5 Total learning hours: 50 – study online at your own pace, five hours per week, with up to 10 weeks to complete Cost: $199 including GST for NZ domestic learners in 2025 ($210 in 2026).