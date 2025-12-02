Tall Blacks coach knew it would take something special to beat them

Source: Radio New Zealand

Marty Melville / PHOTOSPORT

Tall Blacks coach Judd Flavell admits he couldn’t have been more proud of his side and knew it would probably need something special to beat them.

Australia beat New Zealand 79-77 in the second game of the World Cup qualifiers in Wellington with Boomers guard Davo Hickey sinking a buzzer beater for the win.

Australia led 23-21 after the first quarter and remained ahead by two at half-time.

Sam Mennenga then took control of the third period and helped the home side to a 62-57 at three-quarter time.

Both sides then traded blows in the final quarter and New Zealand led by one until Hickey’s final shot stole the game for the visitors.

“Very proud of the efforts of our guys. We had our chances, we know that it actually took a shot at the buzzer to beat us,” Flavell said afterwards.

Australia won the opening game 84-79 in Hobart on Friday.

Tall Blacks captain Finn Delany was also proud of his side’s efforts.

“I felt like we did enough to put ourselves in a position to win, but yeah, just couldn’t get over the line.”

“Extremely proud of the group. I think we got a lot of growth in and very short amount of time and pushing the programme forward and it’s bigger picture stuff. But on that side I’m extremely proud of Judd and the management and the boys that chose to be here.”

Marty Melville / PHOTOSPORT

Mennenga finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

The team’s focus will soon shift to February window where the team will travel to the Philippines and Guam for their next round of qualifying.

“As we start to build, and it hurts now, but these experiences will help us grow,” Flavell said.

“Our goal is to try to keep as many guys connected as possible as we look forward to the Philippines who we know very well and are going to be a tough outfit.

“There’s so much growth and development left as a team, so it’s exciting for the Tall Blacks in the future and what that looks like.”

The Philippines had two big wins over Guam in their opening games.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand