Liam Lawson to remain in Formula 1 in 2026 – report

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP

Reports in Europe say New Zealand driver Liam Lawson will remain in Formula 1 in 2026.

Red Bull will announce their driver lineups for Red Bull and Racing Bulls on Tuesday local time (Wednesday NZ time).

Lawson’s Racing Bulls team-mate Isack Hadjar has said that he has a seat for next year but would not say in which team.

The Frenchman is expected to join Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Autosport.com is reporting that Arvid Lindblad will be promoted from F2 into one of the Racing Bulls seats, leaving Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda fighting for the other seat.

The Dutch publication De Telegraaf is reporting that Lawson will be retained, leaving Tsunoda without a full-time race seat in 2026.

It has been a turbulent year for Lawson who started his first full season in F1 in Red Bull before being demoted after two races.

The 23-year-old spent the rest of the season fighting for points and his survival.

He finished ninth in Qatar last weekend, his seventh points finish of the season and he sits 14th in the Drivers’ Championship.

Red Bull will end their relationship with Honda in 2026 and develop their own power units with help from Ford.

Honda have been a long time supporter of Tsunoda and Autosport reports that the Japanese racer could become the team’s reserve driver.

Tsunoda has been in F1 since 2021.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand