HKU TEC Leads 30 Startups to Partake in HKTDC Entrepreneur Day 2025

The Launch Ceremony of Tech-Up GBA Innovators Programme

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 December 2025 – The University of Hong Kong Techno-Entrepreneurship Core (HKU TEC) will organise 30 developing startups to participate in the HKTDC Entrepreneur Day, an entrepreneurial event to be held on 4th and 5th December 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Of them, 14 companies are supported and incubated by the Tech-Up GBA Innovators Programme (Tech-Up), showcasing their innovative solutions in healthcare, industrial production, and environmental sustainability.

At the event, companies comprising HKU researchers and students will showcase their business success and technological innovation that demonstrate their endeavours and strengths in addressing societal needs. Fellow young entrepreneurs, investors, industry practitioners and journalists are welcome to visit and explore possible collaboration.

HKU TEC was established in 2023 as the core of the University’s techno startup ecosystem, which synergises and strengthens innovation and entrepreneurship resources to make the ecosystem vibrant. The iDendron, an entrepreneurship community hub under HKU TEC, has already nurtured more than 500 early-stage HKU startups, providing key resources and cross-disciplinary collaboration opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

To further support youth entrepreneurship, HKU TEC launched the Gear Up Startup Seed Fund & Incubation Programme (the “Gear Up” programme), which is funded by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau (HYAB) and the Funding Scheme for Youth Entrepreneurship in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, administered by the Youth Development Commission’s Youth Development Fund (YDF). The “Gear Up” programme has closed after incubating 14 startups that had transformed their business ideas into viable businesses.

Building on the success of the “Gear Up” programme, HKU TEC has launched a new initiative, namely the “Tech-Up” programme, which is also supported by YDF. This programme aims to provide a full range of startup resources, including seed funding, entrepreneurial support, mentorship, and connections to industry networks, to help young entrepreneurs turn their innovative concepts into competitive commercial projects and develop their businesses in the GBA market.

From R&D to Doing Business

At Entrepreneur Day to be held on 4th and 5th December, the 14 HKU startups empowered by the Tech-Up programme will set up their booths. They will showcase the endeavours of HKU professors, students, and alumni, and their teams, in transforming research and development efforts and discoveries into innovative, viable businesses. They will also present the latest progress in business development.

The projects they are presenting cater to healthcare, industrial production and environmental needs. They range from personal care projects, such as an AI menstrual pad, a probiotics beverage and a home-based health monitoring system, rehabilitation solutions ( e.g. a smart insole and a rehab robot), industrial production and drug development technologies, technologies tackling climate change and environmental issues, namely a cooling accessory for outdoor workers, planting waste treatment and a desalination system. In addition, an immunity test and a pain management system for animals which tap the pet market.

Among them are three full-fledged startups: DiamNEX, a hi-tech firm focusing on the R&D of flexible diamond membranes. Its unique, proprietary technology has overcome bottlenecks in producing large-sized, high-quality, transferable diamond films, providing innovative solutions for mass commercialisation. ReGen Technology develops a patented solar-powered desalination system that produces fresh water using only sunlight. The modular device uses a biomimetic thermal process to evaporate and condense seawater at low cost, supporting agriculture, remote communities, and regenerative land projects. Designed for off-grid operation, it enables sustainable access to freshwater in coastal and arid regions. LinguaLeap Tech’s Aggray AI Rehab Robot offers training and a nutrient management plan for people with swallowing difficulties. The teams engage in diverse innovation projects.

Dr Paul Wang, Director of HKU TEC, said, “Fellow entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders are invited to visit the booths of the aspiring HKU startups and take the opportunity to explore potential partnerships. And we hope the participating HK startups will have a fruitful experience in networking, engaging with industry leaders, and expediting their business growth at the event.”

【Event information: HKU TEC at HKTDC Entrepreneur Day 2025】

Date: 4, 5 December 2025

Time: 9:00 am – 6:30 pm (Thursday); 9:00 am – 6:00 pm (Friday)

Venue: Hall 1D – E, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Booths: 1E – F23-31

https://tec.hku.hk/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hku-idendron

