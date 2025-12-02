Has the freedom of ‘hybrid work’ made us happier?

Source: Radio New Zealand
Has flexible, remote work made mahi more fun and has the freedom made us happier?
The nine to five has changed a lot of recent years, with Covid forcing some business to adapt to working from a home.
But it’s not without its challenges. How do you read the room when no one is physically in it? Did that colleague’s chat message have a tone?
Workplace attitudes are slowly shifting when it comes to being sick at work. RNZ spoke to five experts about what is expected of you and what you can expect from your employer.