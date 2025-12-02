Electronic case files to deliver faster justice in Wellington

Source: New Zealand Government

The move to electronic case files in the Wellington District Court for the Disputes Tribunal was implemented yesterday to deliver faster and more flexible justice, Courts Minister Nicole McKee says.

“Right now, Disputes Tribunal locations across the country still rely on paper case files in a world where nearly every other part of life has moved online,” Mrs McKee says.

“By shifting to electronic files, Tribunal referees and staff will be able to securely access and upload case information from anywhere in New Zealand. That means fewer delays, more flexibility to run hearings remotely, and a system that is better set up for future improvements.

“The Christchurch District Court successfully made the switch on 17 November, with the Auckland Metro Hub soon to follow in February 2026. Lessons learned from these regions will shape the wider rollout of electronic files across the country.

“The changes are a practical example of fixing what matters.

“Many small businesses depend on the Disputes Tribunal to resolve issues quickly and cheaply – whether it’s a contractor waiting to be paid, a supplier dealing with a faulty delivery, or a café owner seeking compensation after property damage.

“Consumers also go to the Tribunal for fair and fast decisions on problems like defective goods, poor workmanship, pricing disputes, damage from car accidents, or boundary issues.

“For many of these people, getting back what they’re owed isn’t just about principle. It can be the difference between staying afloat and shutting their doors. Swift justice helps them move on with their lives and keep their businesses operating.

“Participants can still file claims online or on paper. What changes is the efficiency behind the scenes which will ultimately deliver faster justice for everyone.”

MIL OSI