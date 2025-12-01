Soldiers’ burial plaques stolen from grave sites in Invercargill

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Several burial plaques of First and Second World War soldiers have been stolen from grave sites in Invercargill.

Police said they are investigating the thefts from grave sites at St Johns Cemetery between 28 October and 22 November.

“Several of the stolen plaques were taken from the graves of Returned Service personnel who served in the First and Second World Wars, making this a particularly distressing crime for families and the wider community,” Acting Inspector Mel Robertson said.

Anyone with information on the stolen plaques are urged to contact the police via 105 and quote event number 251125/6603. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

