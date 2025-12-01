Police Commissioner Richard Chambers ‘determined’ to prevent another Jevon McSkimming saga

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers says he is determined there will never be a repeat of the “group think” and closed ranks that led to members of the senior executive blocking an investigation into disgraced former deputy commissioner Jevon McSkimming.

McSkimming – who was in the running for the top job – is due to be sentenced on 17 December, after pleading guilty to possessing child sexual exploitation and bestiality material over a four-year period.

In a wide-ranging interview with Nine to Noon reflecting on his challenging first year as Commissioner, Chambers said the report by the independent police watchdog had called out the decisions, behaviours and processes adopted by the former executive – “and rightly so”.

He wanted to ensure there would be no repeat of such mistakes under his watch – nor for anyone who followed him in the role, he said.

“We must always remain alert to the risks of what ‘group think’ would otherwise result in,” he said. “This appeared to be a group of like-minded individuals who listened to a story that should not have been listened to.”

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Chambers said he was appointing a new leadership team to lead police into 2026, with two new deputy confirmed “this side of Christmas”.

The number of assistant commissioner roles had also been reduced to five – “it was too big and bloated” – and at least two of those roles would be filled by new appointments, he said.

The McSkimming scandal was not a failure of “process” Chambers said.

“New Zealand Police over the years have worked hard to deal with complaints and put in processes in place.

“The problem was the former executive departed from those.

“There must be no deviation.”

The Police Integrity Unit – led by Detective Superintendent Kylie Schaare (one of those officers who raised the alarm in the McSkimming case) – was set to get seven new investigator positions.

“I don’t want seven bosses, I want seven investigators.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand