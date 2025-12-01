Members of the public yell abuse as man appears in court charged with hurting baby

Source: Radio New Zealand

Members of the public yelled abuse at a Lower Hutt man as he appeared in the dock on charges of intentionally hurting a baby.

The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty to all charges when he appeared in Hutt Valley District Court on Monday.

Police responded to a callout for disorder in the suburb of Avalon on Thursday morning.

The 30-year-old was arrested and charged after unexplained injuries were found on the child, who was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

It is at least the fourth serious child abuse case in the Hutt Valley in recent months.

Today, two women were removed from court by security after yelling insults and threats at the accused at the beginning of proceedings.

The man has been remanded in custody until his next appearance on 22 December.

Police earlier said they would like to speak with anyone who may have more information.

