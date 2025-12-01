Marine reserve rules reminder as summer heats up

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

There are 44 marine reserves around the country, from the Kermadecs in the far north to the Subantarctic Islands in the deep south, and they’re intended for everyone to enjoy.

DOC’s Marine Reserves Programme Lead Gabrielle Goodin says the rules for marine reserves are simple: no fishing, no taking or damaging any marine life, no removal of natural materials, no polluting inside a marine reserve. Feeding fish is also prohibited.

“Our marine ecosystems thrive as an interconnected system and what we do makes a difference – we all need to work together to protect them.”

“We urge all boaties, fishers and gatherers to take a few minutes to check where marine reserve boundaries are. Our rangers see countless fishers fishing close to or on the marine reserve boundary. Drifting, tidal changes, or momentary inattention can result in accidental fishing inside a marine reserve – resulting in a hefty fine.”

Gabrielle says there’s no excuse for breaking the marine reserve rules – the location of marine reserves are freely available online or on the MarineMate app. There’s also signage at boat ramps and wharves, and many reserves have physical markers which clearly show where the boundaries are.

Gabrielle says last summer saw a noticeable spike in rule breaches – with some concerning observations of more serious, diverse and brazen offending.

“During summer 2024-25, we recorded 24 reported cases where marine reserve rules were broken, alongside breaches of local fishery limits or possession of undersized marine life.” Gabrielle says.

“Across the 44 marine reserves, 67 per cent of all reported offences over the past five years occurred between 1 October and 30 March. Notably, 16–27 per cent took place during the Christmas break, 25 December to 5 January.”

Gabrielle says some of the more serious rule breaches last summer included:

At Horoirangi Marine Reserve near Nelson in February 2025, two people were caught landing eight blue cod from their boat, with offenders claiming they mistook them for gurnard.

At Wellington’s Taputeranga Marine Reserve in February 2025, one diver collected six kina, nine pāua, one butterfish, one wrasse and nine crayfish.

At Te Whanganui-o-Hei near Whitianga in October 2024, one group collected 12 kina, two Cook’s turbans, four rock cod, a crab, 131 whelks, and 1,025 cat’s eyes, all in one event. The group entered the marine reserve using the then-closed Mautohe Cathedral Cove track, ignoring clear signage and barriers for both the closed track and the marine reserve.

At Te Whanganui-o-Hei, a few months later in February 2025, two kayak fishers took 17 snapper, a goatfish, a pigfish, and a blue cod — including four undersized fish.

Gabrielle says other incidents have included crayfish pots just inside marine reserve boundaries, recreational trolling (towing lures), and more than 200 alleged incidents of people taking fish from marine reserves.

“If you’re out naturing on the water, give marine reserves space and fish well away from the boundaries. It’s a win-win for yourself and marine life within the marine reserves.”

“And don’t take offence if you get a friendly visit from a ranger: we’d much rather educate fishers and boaties than take enforcement action.”

DOC has a range of enforcement tools available for breaches of the marine reserve rules. The most serious breaches can result in prosecution and even jail sentences.

Gabrielle says anyone who sees or suspects illegal activity in a marine reserve should call 0800 DOC HOT. Information valuable to DOC includes details of any fishers on land, or any boat involved, descriptions of those aboard, where and when it was seen – and the nature of the alleged activity. Any information offered by the public is valuable, including photographs and videos. DOC treats all information provided in confidence.

