Health – GenPro welcomes renewed political focus on strengthening primary health care

Source: General Practice Owners Association (GenPro)

The General Practice Owners Association (GenPro) welcomes the renewed political attention on the critical role of general practice in improving health outcomes for New Zealanders.

“While GenPro is politically neutral, and does not endorse party policies, we welcome fresh ideas intended to support general practice—the foundation of an effective, efficient, and equitable health system,” said Dr Angus Chambers, Chair of GenPro.

The Labour Party announced today that, if elected, it would support general practitioners to buy into existing clinics or establish new ones. Under the proposal, GPs would have access to no- or low-interest loans aimed at reducing financial barriers to practice ownership.

“This policy links to what we’ve been saying for a long time: New Zealand faces a critical shortage of general practitioners and other clinicians,” Dr Chambers says. “It also addresses the growing threat to patients as individual general practices struggle to compete with large corporate businesses.”



He warned that the rapid expansion of corporate ownership is reshaping the sector.



“If the current trend continues, patients risk facing the same challenges we’re seeing in supermarkets or banking, where a handful of corporates dominate the market. That’s an oligopoly —and it’s not in the best interests of communities,” Chambers says.



“Financially enabling GPs to become practice owners strengthens the workforce, supports continuity of care, and ensures clinics remain community-based small businesses capable of responding to local needs. GenPro supports any policy that helps rebuild capacity in primary care.”

Increasing opportunities for GP ownership, he added, will help stabilise the workforce and promote the sustainability of clinics across urban, rural, and high-needs communities, Chambers says.

GenPro also noted Labour’s commitment to reviewing telehealth settings to prevent perverse incentives that draw clinicians away from in-person care and toward online-only models.

“These commitments recognise that general practice – and the face-to-face care that it provides to communities – is not just another part of the health system. It is the part that keeps people well and relieves pressure on hospitals,” Dr Chambers said.

“We welcome this renewed political focus and look forward to working with all parties to ensure policies are designed and implemented in ways that truly strengthen community-based care.”

Dr Angus Chambers

Chair, GenPro

MIL OSI