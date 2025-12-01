CUKTECH Introduces New Car Charger and Power Bank in Philippines

Source: Media Outreach

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 December 2025 – CUKTECH recently launched two products in the Philippine market: the 10 Car Charger with retractable cable and the CP24 Power Bank with built-in cables. The 10 Car Charger represents a new product category for CUKTECH beyond its existing power banks, chargers, and cables, marking significant expansion of its product lineup. The CP24 Power Bank comes in two versions: single built-in Type-C cable and dual Type-C plus Lightning cables, catering to different users’ charging requirements.

Car Charger: Versatile Power Solution

The 10 Car Charger features triple-port design (2C+1A) with retractable USB-C cable, supporting 100W MAX total output power. The retractable C-port provides 90W high-power output, enabling simultaneous fast charging for laptops, phones, and tablets. Equipped with LED smart display showing real-time output power and vehicle battery voltage, it helps users monitor vehicle electrical health. Compatible with various fast-charging protocols, it intelligently recognizes connected devices and automatically matches optimal charging current.

Dual-Cable Power Bank: Convenient Mobile Charging

The CP24 Power Bank features built-in woven Type-C and Apple MFi-certified Lightning cables. It contains 20,000mAh high-quality battery cell and supports 40W Max bidirectional fast charging. Beyond two built-in cables, additional 1A1C ports enable multi-device simultaneous charging. The “Safe Charging” mode automatically stops power supply when detecting low-power charging for 10 minutes, effectively protecting device battery health. LED display shows remaining battery level and charging status.

Brand Strength and Technical Capabilities

As part of Xiaomi ecosystem since 2016, CUKTECH focuses on consumer electronics R&D and design. Its products are well-received domestically and internationally across Southeast Asia, Europe, and America, with strong social media presence. CUKTECH maintains technical team with over 50% R&D personnel, continuously investing in GaN technology and launching self-developed GaN charging products. The brand masters core technologies including TOB, Cuk, GaN, and ADC adaptive fast charging, supporting PPS, QC, PD protocols. Products have won international awards including German iF Award and Red Dot Award.

Localization Strategy and Market Focus

While expanding overseas, CUKTECH adheres to “In somewhere, For somewhere” philosophy, developing tailored strategies for different markets. In Philippines, the brand emphasizes product versatility and cost-effectiveness, targeting students and young professionals. With mature supply chain and partnerships with reliable battery suppliers, CUKTECH ensures standardized production and quality control.

Availability and Promotions

Filipino consumers can purchase these products through CUKTECH stores on Shopee and Lazada. For upcoming 12.12 sales, special promotional prices will allow consumers to experience latest tech products at better value.

CUKTECH’s expansion in Philippines demonstrates deep understanding of local consumer needs, with commitment to providing more high-quality charging products for Filipino users.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.