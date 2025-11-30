Wastewater overflow prompts warning for Waiwhakaiho River, Bell Block Beach

Source: Radio New Zealand

New Plymouth residents are warned to not swim at Waiwhakaiho River and Bell Block Beach, after an overflow of the council’s wastewater system.

New Plymouth District Council said the overflow was discovered at 11am Saturday and was stopped 15 minutes later.

“Our team has responded, and are correcting and monitoring the situation.”

Although the volume of the overflow was small, it had the potential to reach an unnamed tributary of the Waiwhakaiho River, it said.

“Permanent warning signs east and west of the Waiwhakaiho River mouth and at Bell Block Beach have been changed to warn against swimming, and will be in place for 48 hours.”

The cause of the overflow was a blockage in the line coming into the wastewater treatment plant, the council said.

The location of the signs and other current water quality warnings can be viewed on New Plymouth District Council’s Can I Swim? page.

