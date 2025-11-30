Over 35,000 Christmas Boxes packed this year as Kiwis struggle with cost of living

Source: Radio New Zealand

A record number of Christmas Boxes have been packed this year with around 2500 volunteers packing more than 35,000 boxes for the charity initiative.

Each Christmas Box has $70 worth of food and can feed a family of four to six.

Head of Community Response Rebecca So’e said Christmas was supposed to be about celebration, but it puts some families under more pressure to figure out how they’re going to pay for the presents and treats that most families have during the Christmas season.

She said this year had been even tougher than last year for people in the communities they work in.

Supplied

So’e said it was also harder this year for them to raise funds due to government cuts, but they were able to just exceed their target packing a record breaking 35,269 boxes.

“We’ve designed the box with a Christmas breakfast of pancake mix and maple syrup, things that they can take to a Christmas lunch and dinner, and then stuff that will just last through the week, all the essential items.”

She said many of the items in their box wouldn’t have gone into people’s trolleys this year because they couldn’t afford it.

“Because of what’s inside [the box], the essential items, the treats, it’s actually helping families to take the pressure off their financial stress so that they can have these extra things this Christmas.”

Supplied

In Auckland alone almost 20,000 boxes were packed, with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and son William, former All Blacks Pita Alatini and Eroni Clark, and MasterChef judge Michael Dearth joining volunteers to help on Saturday morning.

“One of the great things about New Zealand is the way we roll up our sleeves and help out our fellow Kiwis. It was heartwarming to see so many people give up their Saturday to share goodwill with their neighbours at Christmas, and it was a privilege to help out alongside them,” Luxon said.

“I love the community. I love New Zealand, and you know no one should go hungry on Christmas Day,” Dearth said.

“For me, food is my universe. I love food. It’s a way that we connect as a people, that we’ve always connected as a people. So food is at the centre of it all really.”

Supplied

Christmas Box, which is marking 25 years, began in 2001 with the simple idea of providing gift-wrapped food to neighbouring families in need at Christmas.

It was now one of the largest Christmas charity initiatives, partnering with more than 500 organisations to deliver food essentials and festive cheer to more than 30,000 Kiwi families every year.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand