How autistic girls and women get shortchanged

For generations, researchers have been convinced autism was a “male issue” and simply haven’t bothered to look out for signs of it in women, says British neuroscientist Gina Rippon. We now know that autism presents differently in females, who often mask the traits so they can fit in.

In her new book The Lost Girls of Autism, the autism researcher speaks with many late-diagnosed women who were miserable at school, developed eating disorders and self-harm behaviour in adolescence, entered abusive relationships and struggled all of their lives.

“The lack of awareness of this issue is quite profound, as well as the suffering that individuals have had to go through,” Rippon tells RNZ’s Saturday Morning.

