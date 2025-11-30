Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison to get two high security units, adding 316 beds

Source: Radio New Zealand

Two new high security units are set to be built at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison adding an additional 316 beds.

Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell said the construction would begin next month and finish up by early 2027.

He said the new units would expand the capacity of New Zealand’s prison system.

“With the prison population increasing due to the government’s strong measures on law-and-order, these two new units will add more capacity and resilience to our prison system.

“The design and build agreement was signed on Friday 31 October 2025 with contractor Naylor Love…”

Mitchell said additional projects underway at Waikeria Prison and Christchurch Men’s Prison would further increase the country’s capacity by more than 1000 beds in 2029.

He said the prison population had increased by 2000 since October 2023 to 11,000.

Corrections is self-funding the new units through the department’s existing budget.

