Don McGlashan: ‘All we can do is keep our tools sharp’

Source: Radio New Zealand

In early November New Zealand music icon Don McGlashan (The Mutton Birds, The Front Lawn, Blam Blam Blam) gave the inaugural Lilburn Lecture at Wellington’s National Library. Here’s an edited version of his words.

I go swimming a lot. Either where I live half of the year, with my lovely wife Ann in Vancouver – in a place called English Bay, or, when I’m back in Auckland, the other half of the year at Point Chevalier or one of the tidal mud-flat bays on the Titirangi shore.

Although I’m a fairly confident swimmer, I always feel fear at that first dive: pushing off, and then coming up, breast-stroking.

The childlike fear of what’s underneath; what snag I might hit; what aquatic creature might come up and bite me; what clammy weeds might brush against me. Then pushing through that fear and feeling the joy of moving in a new medium.

