Truck and motor home crash in Picton

Source: Radio New Zealand

siwakorn / 123RF

Police are at the scene of a serious crash in Picton involving a truck and a motor home.

Emergency services were called about 7.45am on Saturday to the scene on Dublin Street.

They said initial indications were that one person had been seriously injured.

The road was closed, and diversions would be in place.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand