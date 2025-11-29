Passengers speak of ‘chaos’ and hours-long queues as A320 software recall paralyses NZ airports

Source: Radio New Zealand

Travellers across New Zealand faced six-hour queues, cancelled flights, missed family events and last-minute scrambles for alternatives – as the global grounding of Airbus A320 aircraft rippled through airline schedules on Saturday.

While the software recall affects airlines worldwide, in New Zealand’s airport terminals, passengers described a morning of confusion, contradictory information and mounting frustration.

Birthday plan ‘out the window’

One Wellington-bound passenger said their day began with a text message at 9.30am, warning of Jetstar delays, but this didn’t prepare them for the scene inside Auckland Airport.

“I walked into a line that we could have been waiting another couple of hours for, so yeah, it wasn’t great,” they said.

By the time they reached the counter, every remaining Jetstar flight to Wellington was fully booked.

“I had a birthday plan for my daughter today and now that’s out the window,” they said. “I’m going to try and get a flight on [Air] New Zealand today… otherwise, I’ll be waiting until tomorrow morning.”

They said Jetstar had not offered compensation so far.

“Basically, I’ll pay money for a flight that I’m not even going to take at the moment.”

Six hours in line

For Christchurch-bound traveller Miguel, the delays were even longer.

His 8.25am flight was initially pushed back by 30 minutes, then an hour, before being cancelled altogether.

“I’m not so happy, definitely,” he told RNZ, adding he has been queuing for “maybe six hours”.

Jetstar eventually booked him onto a mid-afternoon flight, leaving him waiting in the terminal for most of the day.

‘Five different staff told me five different things’

Another passenger, April, said the experience was overwhelming, especially as she was travelling solo and visiting Auckland for the first time.

Her 11.50am Jetstar flight was rebooked, cancelled, then rebooked again, before she received conflicting instructions about whether she could board.

“I had five different staff tell me five different things,” she said.

“My boarding pass was cancelled and I didn’t know if I could still get on. I was really lost.”

Jetstar eventually re-issued her flight for a later departure – but she abandoned it altogether.

“I ended up rebooking with Air New Zealand instead, because I was just so confused. I’ll just get a refund from Jetstar.”

She said staff were kind, but the queues were impossible for her to manage.

“I’ve got chronic pain, I can’t stand in that queue. Someone said they’d been waiting two-and-a-half hours, another said six hours.

“I couldn’t do that at all.”

Overseas travellers caught in chaos

A group of friends from Blenheim, returning from a long multi-stop trip through Asia, said the Auckland cancellation was just the latest setback.

“We’ve had about eight flights so far, and every single flight has either been cancelled or delayed,” one said.

Their flight from Melbourne to Auckland arrived late and the onward domestic flight was cancelled shortly before boarding.

“We were at the back of the line – too many people. We missed our chance to get a flight… now we’ve been pushed back to tomorrow morning.”

After three changes to their onward connections, they abandoned their plan to fly home to Blenheim.

“Instead of doing that, we’re just flying to Christchurch and driving.”

Why is this happening?

The widespread disruption stems from an urgent software recall affecting a large portion of the global Airbus A320 fleet.

Airbus said intense solar radiation may, in rare cases, corrupt data inside a flight-control computer known as the ELAC – the system that translates pilot inputs into elevator and aileron movements.

The fault was linked to a 30 October JetBlue incident, where a sudden uncommanded altitude loss injured passengers.

Regulators have ordered airlines to update or revert the software, before affected aircraft can operate again.

Some updates take about two hours, but aircraft requiring hardware changes may face longer delays.

Air NZ, Jetstar responses

Air New Zealand has said all A320neo aircraft will receive the software patch before their next flight, but is allowing other A320 flights to continue until 1pm Sunday, with cancellations expected across the fleet.

Jetstar passengers told RNZ they received limited information beyond repeated delay notifications.

Despite the chaos, some passengers said staff were doing the best they could.

“They’ve been really helpful,” one stranded traveller said. “It’s out of their hands – it’s a global crisis.”

More disruption likely

With thousands of A320s worldwide affected, delays and cancellations are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

“I’m just going to sit here and see how long I last,” April said. “That’s pretty much all anyone can do today.”

