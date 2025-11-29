Four hurt in Southwestern Motorway crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

Four people were injured in a crash on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway on Saturday.

Four Hato Hone St John ambulances attended the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 20, near the Waterview Tunnel, around 10.45am.

Police and Fire and Emergency were also in attendance.

One person was in a serious condition, while three others sustained moderate injuries.

All were transported to Auckland City Hospital.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand