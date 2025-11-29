Country Life: Hawke’s Bay farm welcomes walkers

Source: Radio New Zealand

Set on the coast of Hawke’s Bay, Te Aratipi Station offers walkers on the farm views across the bay, from the Māhia Peninsula right around to Mt Ruapehu on a clear day.

After walking more than 6000 steps across lush green farmland, the group of walkers are rewarded with beautiful views of Te Motu-o-Kura, also known to Hawke’s Bay locals as Bare Island.

This is only the second season Te Aratipi Station near Waimārama has been open to walkers.

Ro and Ed Palmer, along with their sons Selby and Harry, are just the latest of the Palmer family to call the sheep and beef station home after it was bought by Selby Miles Palmer in 1915.

The 1200-hectare hill country station now features two main walking tracks with views from the Māhia Peninsula, through to the Ruahines, Kawekas, Manawatū Gorge, and on a clear day, Mt Ruapehu.

“We have recently started a new agritourism venture offering some amazing Hawke’s Bay farm experiences,” Ro told Country Life. “This includes some gorgeous farm walks, farm golf during summer, accommodation and a family wilderness experience, and much more.”

Ro, who has a background in hospitality, events and tourism, started the agritourism business out of her passion for the property.

“So it kind of combines my background and what we’ve got here,” she said.

“In the Hawke’s Bay they always talk about terroir for wineries. But I feel like we have our own sense of place as well here … and it would just be crazy not to kind of share that or continue that because it is a really special place.”

They cater to a mix of locals and international visitors – the two walking groups today have come from polar ends of the North Island, Auckland and Wellington.

For every experience booked, the family plants a native tree over Matariki weekend to help restore parts of the farm which have been protected through covenants under the QEII National Trust.

“The whole idea is we kind of wanted to mimic what they do in Italy around the olive harvest,” Ro explained.

“Friends, family and even guests come and plant over Matariki weekend and then we’ll have a lovely long shared lunch to celebrate the season.”

Ro said one of the reasons they looked to agritourism was the positive experience they enjoyed welcoming visitors on farm as part of the national Open Farm days.

She said while at this stage the agritourism side of the business was done more for a love of it – with the sheep and beef side still very profitable – it also helped diversify their income.

“You know, there might be a stage where we will need to be dependent on agritourism and that’s when I’ll need to ramp things up. But in these initial stages, while we feel our way through, it’s really mainly to keep me out of trouble.”

They operate the agritourism business around the happenings on farm, and the walk is open from Labour Weekend through to June to avoid the lambing season.

“It’s really just the start of it and [we] have to figure out the stock side of things – where to have cattle and sheep and make sure everyone’s safe,” Ed explained.

He’s happy to share the farm with others though, and build on the “solid grounding” gained through his great grandfather, Selby.

“Hopefully we can carry it on, but we’ll see. Time will tell.”

