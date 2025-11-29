Black Ferns and All Blacks Sevens off to winning start at Dubai world series opener

Source: Radio New Zealand

Photosport / Jayne Russell

The Black Ferns Sevens have their 2025/26 World Rugby sevens campaign off to a winning start, overcoming France 24-21 in their opening game at Dubai.

Without try scoring superstar Michaela Brake, pregnant with her first child, the NZ women jumped out to an early advantage through tries from Jorja Miller and Risi Pouri-Lane, who were last seen at the Rugby World Cup 15s tournament.

The French closed the margin with a converted try before half-time, but Alena Saili answered for the Ferns after the break.

Alycia Christiaens kept France close, but Miller put the contest beyond doubt with her second try, converted by debutant Braxton Sorenson-McGee.

Teenage newcomer Mariama Tandiang also secured a try double after the final siren, but her team were still short of victory in a cut-throat tournament format contested by just eight teams, with the top two from each pool progressing to semi-finals.

New Zealand face United States later on Saturday NZT, then Fiji early Sunday morning. The Fijians accounted for USA 19-7 in their opening encounter, while Australia were too strong for Japan, 31-7.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks Sevens have defeated Great Britain in their opening game.

The sides were locked at seven-all at half-time, and the match remained tight until the All Blacks sevens scored in the 14th minute to win 21-14.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand