‘Believe we can win’: Labour rallies party faithful

Labour Party faithful are upbeat as they rally in Auckland’s viaduct, roughly one year out from the next election.

The mood has been energetic off the back of recent polling that has Labour tracking ahead of National on almost all issues, including the cost of living.

Already in campaign mode, Labour leader Chris Hipkins took a swipe at Te Pāti Māori in his opening remarks to the membership on Friday.

“I recently saw a whakataukī quoted in the media with reference to a different political party in New Zealand.

“He tōtara wāhi rua he kai nā te ahi – a tōtara that is split in half is only good for firewood. Well I can assure you that our waka is made of a very solid tōtara.”

There were lots of cheers and a series of standing ovations as the party’s leadership presented a united front at the top of the conference.

“We are energised, we are focused and we are determined to make this a one-term government,” Hipkins said.

Deputy leader Carmel Sepuloni said the coalition government’s policy programme had put people through so much.

“We now have a health system that is falling over right before our eyes. We’ve seen the cancellation of thousands of state housing builds and infrastructure projects, increased unemployment and skyrocketing cost of living.

“A tax on our education system and teachers, a tax on workers wanting a fair deal, a tax on women with the scrapping of pay equity, attacks on our rainbow community.

“And where do we even start with the attacks on Māoridom and Te Tiriti?

“We must keep fighting. We need to support each other, to keep the light burning. We have to retain hope and we have to believe that we can win.”

Anneke Smith / RNZ

Sepuloni, like many other speakers, remarked on the varying views held in the Labour Party and pitched them as a good thing.

“We don’t all look the same in the Labour Party. We are a very diverse bunch. This is probably no starker than when looking at your leadership. You have a Sharkies-wearing ginga leader from the Hutt and an Amazonian Pasifika pulatasi-wearing deputy leader from West Auckland.

“We look like we come from different worlds. Have we always agreed over our 17 years of working together? Hell no.

“But do we share the same values and care enough about the same things to make it work? Abso-freaking-lutely.”

Anneke Smith / RNZ

‘Doesn’t it feel good to see those numbers rise?’ – Labour president

Party president Jill Day said it was encouraging to see public support for Labour rebuilding.

“Now I know the only poll that matters is the one on election day, but doesn’t it feel good to see those numbers rise?” she said, as members cheered.

“To see those numbers rise, to feel the tide turning, to know that New Zealanders are putting their trust back in our party, our caucus, and our leader, Chris Hipkins.”

Anneke Smith / RNZ

Day said it had been a tough couple of years.

“Every time we think this National government has gone too far, it pushes a bit further.

“It’s exhausting, it’s frustrating and it’s heartbreaking because behind every decision National makes, a real person is paying the price.

“We see that in the mum, working two jobs, having to choose between petrol and kai for her kids, kaumatua waiting weeks for a GP appointment and teachers buying classroom supplies from their own pay.”

Day said the party was busy organising ahead of the election and told members every call, leaflet and conversation mattered.

“Our LECs are growing stronger, our volunteers are knocking on doors, our branches are welcoming new members, and we’re selecting candidates who know their communities, who are grounded in the issues and who will not back down from the hard work ahead.

“Election 2026, will be won in the same way Labour has always won: by being visible, by being organised and by showing up, especially when it’s hard.”

