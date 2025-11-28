Police outwit fleeing burglar

Source: New Zealand Police

A change of clothes failed to change the outcome for an alleged burglar in Manurewa this morning.

Just after 3am, Counties Manukau Central Police received a report of a burglary in progress at a dental clinic in Manurewa.

Inspector Warrick Adkin says units were quickly on scene at the business.

“One man was quickly arrested by staff on site, while a second offender took off in a vehicle,” he says.

“He didn’t drive far and abandoned the vehicle nearby, behind a building.”

There, Inspector Adkin says the man changed his clothes and walked away on foot.

“Unfortunately for the man, police officers outwitted his attempt to evade and apprehended him near Maich Road.”

Police soon took the 36-year-old man into custody.

Both he and the second 36-year-old arrested at the dental clinic have been charged with burglary.

They will appear in the Manukau District Court today.

“This morning’s arrest shows the capability of our frontline staff,” Inspector Adkin says.

“It’s also a reminder that good CCTV and quick reporting greatly assists us in being able to stop offenders in their tracks.”

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI