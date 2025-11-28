Media advisory: Joint stand-up on Operation Matata

Source: New Zealand Police

Media are invited to a joint media stand-up with Police and Customs for an update on Operation Matata.

The joint investigation has been targeting the importation of drugs through unattended baggage on international flights.

The stand-up will be held today at midday at Auckland City Police Hub, 13-15 College Hill.

Media who wish to attend are asked to RSVP to media@police.govt.nz

Please note the stand-up will be held inside the station and media will be escorted inside.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

