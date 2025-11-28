Employment Disputes – Briscoes Distribution Centre workers on strike and picketing for overtime pay

Source: Workers First Union



WHAT: Workers First Union members at the Briscoes Group Distribution Centre (DC) in Auckland are on strike and will be holding a public picket outside the facility tomorrow.

WHEN: Friday 28 November 2025 – public picket from 08:00 AM

WHERE: Briscoes Group Distribution Centre, 2 Hautu Drive, Manukau City Centre, Auckland 2104

George Schwenke, Workers First Union organiser, said Briscoes DC workers had been seeking overtime pay for hours worked outside their regular shifts for four years already.

“Briscoes DC workers are putting their foot down and saying they won’t continue working overtime at normal rates anymore,” said Mr Schwenke. “It’s not sustainable and our members are frustrated by the expectation that they do more for less.”

“Overtime pay is an industry standard in the logistics sector, but for some reason the company have outright refused to meet the market rate and have not offered comparable base pay increases to compensate workers.”

“Our members end up doing a lot of overtime, and decent pay rates that reflect their hard work and the consistent expectation of extra hours are long overdue.”

“We can’t go another year without addressing this big discrepancy between Briscoes and other DCs around the country.”