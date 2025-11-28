Auckland Transport (AT) and NZTA urge road users to plan ahead and expect delays when IKEA opens

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

Auckland Transport (AT) and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) are advising drivers to expect significant delays on Auckland’s roads when IKEA opens its first New Zealand store at Sylvia Park next Thursday (4 December).

Road users are being encouraged to plan ahead and allow plenty of extra time for their journeys.

“We expect the opening day, and subsequent weeks or even months to draw big crowds to the Sylvia Park area, and for this to have a substantial effect on the transport network both locally and across Auckland,” says Auckland Transport Operations Centre (ATOC) Manager Claire Howard.

“Travel times across the wider Auckland transport network are likely to be substantially longer than usual, and our traffic modelling shows that in a worst-case scenario, there could be 40-minute-plus queues to exit the motorway at Mt Wellington and wait times of up to an hour to get into car parks at IKEA,” Howard says.

“Surrounding streets in Mt Wellington will also be busy, with forecast delays of up to 40 minutes on Mt Wellington Highway in peak traffic.”

ATOC, which is a joint venture between AT and NZTA for managing the transport network in real time, has been working with IKEA to ensure their traffic management plan minimises the traffic impact as much as possible, and will be actively managing traffic light signals and diverting traffic where possible as congestion levels increase.

“We know people are excited about IKEA opening, but like any popular event or destination that attracts a large crowd, it’s going to put pressure on the transport network,” Howard says.

“The best thing you can do is allow plenty of extra time, check routes and travel times on navigation apps and travel outside of peak times if you can.

“We expect congestion will be at its worst during evening peak traffic on weekdays and on Saturdays from 1-4pm, particularly heading Northbound from South Auckland toward Mt Wellington.”

Multiple channels for informing Aucklanders of travel delays

There will be multiple channels used for keeping Aucklanders and people travelling from other regions informed about disruptions and delays on Auckland’s transport network during this busy period.

These will include real-time updates on the NZTA Journey Planner website, AT website and AT Mobile app notifications, electronic signs on the highway network and local roads, and NZTA/AT social media channels.

“When the store opens on 4 December, staff at ATOC will be monitoring and responding around the clock to keep traffic moving as best we can and we will provide real-time updates for road users and public transport users,” Howard says.

“Our focus is on minimising disruption as much as possible and ensuring people can make informed travel choices.”

Travel advice for IKEA shoppers – taking the train may be your best bet

To avoid the longest queues, people should consider visiting the store outside of peak traffic times.

For those who aren’t planning to buy large furniture, catching the train on the Eastern Line will be the fastest way to get to and from the store.

ATOC Manager Claire Howard says people should consider travelling by train if they are able to.

“It’s a 19-minute train ride from Waitematā Station to Sylvia Park Station compared with expected travel times of more than an hour for the same journey by car, especially if you’re just window shopping or able to get your purchases delivered.” Howard says.

Staff will be on the ground at Sylvia Park Station to help direct people to the store who are travelling by train.

Travel advice for people travelling through Auckland

Drivers coming from out of Auckland to either visit the store or drive through this part of SH1 through Mount Wellington should plan for potential delays and check traffic levels before departing.

Drivers can explore other routes, for example the Western Ring Route (State Highway 20, 18 and 16) through Māngere, Mt Roskill and Massey to avoid State Highway 1.

We recommend using navigation apps to check traffic levels and find the best route before you travel.

