17,000 healthworkers strike for the second time in a month

Source: Radio New Zealand

Libby Kirkby-McLeod / RNZ

Mental health and public health nurses, allied health workers and policy staff will strike from 1pm to 5pm

Hospitals and mental health units remain open, but some clinics and home visits cancelled

PSA accuses Health NZ and the government of failing to deal with under-staffing and under-resourcing

Health Minister calls on management to improve recruitment timeframes for frontline clinical roles

About 17,000 healthworkers are striking today for the second time in a month after mediation failed between the Public Service Association and Health NZ.

Meanwhile, nurses and senior doctors remain locked in their own long-running disputes, as the upheaval in the health sector appears set to continue to be a giant headache for the government heading into election year.

PSA national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said the government needed to “enable Health NZ to come to the table with a fair pay offer” for members, including allied health staff, policy specialists, mental health and public health nurses and healthcare assistants.

“So far all of the offers are taking us backwards and don’t represent the safe staffing levels that we know hospitals need,” she said.

“This strike represents a frustration with the inability of the government and Health NZ to properly staff our hospitals and offer a pay increase that keeps pace with the cost of living.

“These workers are striking reluctantly in support of the public health system they want for New Zealanders.”

Patient safety the priority – Health NZ

Health NZ executive national director, people & culture and health & safety, Robyn Shearer, said she could reassure the public that plans were in place to ensure the continued delivery of hospital and community health services during the strike.

“Patient safety will remain our priority throughout the strike.”

Hospitals, emergency departments, crisis and acute mental health services and most community services would remain open, but some “routine” clinics and home visits would be cancelled.

Anyone with a hospital or community appointment should attend unless they were contacted directly to reschedule.

“Looking forward we believe further bargaining is the best way forward to resolve outstanding issues.”

Health minister wants HNZ to cut red tape – while unions appeal to PM

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Meanwhile, Health Minister Simeon Brown has called on Health NZ to “rapidly devolve decision-making” to its four regions and 20 districts.

In his publicly released [https://www.health.govt.nz/system/files/2025-11/health-nz-letter-of-expectations-27-11-2025.pdf

letter of expectations] to Health NZ, he said that included “removing unnecessary bureaucracy and improving recruitment timeframes for frontline clinical roles”.

However, all the major health sector unions – including the PSA, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists and the Nurses Organisation – have signed a joint letter to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon urging him to help resolve impasses with their respective collective bargaining.

Together with public sector unions representing teachers, principals, firefighters, home support workers and 111 emergency dispatchers, they said workers were frustrated with the lack of progress at a time when the demand on their frontline services was increasing.

NZNO chief executive Paul Goulter said there was “a concerning common approach to bargaining from the coalition government”.

“For this reason, we believe it is appropriate for Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to step in and meet with workforce representatives to explore ways forward and settlement options.”

More than 100,000 essential workers held strikes throughout the country last month.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand