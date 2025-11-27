Unions call for Luxon to step in and resolve collective bargaining impasses

Source: Radio New Zealand

Unions want the Prime Minister to step in and resolve their collective bargaining impasses, frustrated that progress is not being made.

The joint letter to Christopher Luxon was signed by the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, New Zealand Nurses Organisation, New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union, Post Primary Teachers’ Association, NZEI Te Riu Roa, and the Public Service Association.

“The recent strike action, rallies and marches is evidence of that frustration on the part of union members. At those rallies and marches there was a clear call for the government to listen to those workforces and to urgently make progress on the matters relating to those workforces and the bargaining,” the letter said.

“We believe that it is appropriate in these circumstances for the Prime Minister to step in and meet with the unions’ leaders to explore possible ways forward and settlement options. While there are different issues in each sector we see there is sufficient commonality across the bargaining to make that an appropriate step.”

The unions believed the prime minister’s intervention would mean the impasses could be moved on, and bargaining could be concluded satisfactorily for all parties.

The prime minister’s office confirmed to RNZ the letter had been received, and said the sender would be responded to directly.

More than 100,000 people walked off the job last month, despite rallies in some parts of the country not going ahead due to weather.

Last month, Luxon heavily criticised the organisers of the strike, saying it was “politically motivated” and he felt no need to meet with them.

“The negotiations, the terms and conditions, are done between the Public Service Commissioner doing the centralised bargaining and also the CEO of Health New Zealand, who are the employers, with the respective unions,” he said at the time.

The strike was held on the same day as former Prime Minister Jim Bolger’s funeral, which Luxon attended instead.

