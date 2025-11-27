Southland calf rearer fined $35,000 for not declaring movements of 753 cattle, not registering 52 cattle with NAIT

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

A Southland calf rearer who failed to declare the movements of 753 cattle or register 52 other animals under the National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) Act, has been fined $35,000.

Under the Act, all cattle or deer must be declared in movements to the NAIT organisation, OSPRI, within 48 hours. Additionally, all animals must be fitted with a NAIT tag and registered in the NAIT system by the time the animal is 180 days old, or before the animal is moved off farm.

Mark Andrew Taylor (54) was yesterday (26 November 25) sentenced in the Gore District Court on 3 charges under the National Animal Identification and Tracing Act, following a successful prosecution by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

“This was hundreds of animals, and it only takes one animal to potentially cause a biosecurity problem, as we have learned from our experience with Mycoplasma bovis,” says MPI manager animal welfare and NAIT compliance south, Peter Hyde.

In February this year, MPI analysed Mr Taylor’s NAIT records and compared them with animal status declarations regarding animals moving onto or off farm. MPI found 52 tagged cattle had never been registered into the database. Another 197 cattle that came from various other properties were not declared as being moved onto Mr Taylor’s property and a further 556 cattle were sent to 5 different locations in the South Island without declaring any of these movements.

“The NAIT tag and registration system is only as effective as the information that’s entered. If you are unsure about what you need to do, reach out to our partners at OSPRI. There is plenty of information, advice, and support available.”

Find out more about OSPRI

“MPI takes non-compliance with NAIT seriously. The scheme provides a critical tool in the fight against biosecurity incursions. Put simply, when people in charge of animals disregard their NAIT obligations they put the whole agricultural sector at risk,” says Peter Hyde.

For further information and general enquiries, call MPI on 0800 008 333 or email info@mpi.govt.nz

For media enquiries, contact the media team on 029 894 0328.

MIL OSI