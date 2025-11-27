Review: Star power can’t save flawed Clooney flick

By
MIL OSI
-
0
3

Source: Radio New Zealand

Looking back on the big films of 2025, one thing is abundantly clear, the old Hollywood star system isn’t what it used to be. Of all the year’s hits, hardly any were particularly dependent on who was in them.

The few A-Listers in this year’s Top 20 list were subservient to the movie’s other elements.

Jurassic World featured Scarlett Johansson, and dinosaurs. F1 was as much Formula 1 cars as Brad Pitt. All right. I’ll make an exception for Tom Cruise in the final Mission Impossible. But these days even Cruise has to be in a familiar role, whether it’s Mission Impossible or Top Gun. This year, it seems, star status alone won’t guarantee a hit.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleFrontline decision-making key to Health New Zealand’s future

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR