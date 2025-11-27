National MP Carlos Cheung says he is ‘deeply saddened’ over Hong Kong fire

Source: Radio New Zealand

TOMMY WANG / AFP

National MP Carlos Cheung and several other Hong Kong New Zealanders have expressed their sadness and concern over the major fire that has killed dozens.

The blaze engulfed multiple residential towers in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district.

“I am deeply saddened by the devastating fire in Hong Kong last night,” MP Carlos Cheung said.

“As someone who was born in Hong Kong and came to New Zealand as a teenager, this tragedy feels especially close to home. My heart goes out to all the families who have lost loved ones, those who are injured, and everyone affected by this horrific incident.”

The fire, which has engulfed multiple residential towers in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district, has killed 44 people with around 270 missing.

“I also want to acknowledge the bravery of the first responders who put themselves at risk to save others,” Cheung said.

“As a New Zealand Member of Parliament, I stand in solidarity with the people of Hong Kong during this incredibly difficult time, and I hope for a full and transparent investigation so that answers and accountability can be found.

My thoughts are with all those grieving and with the survivors who now face an unimaginable recovery.”

The complex includes 2000 apartments and houses over 4600 people, many of whom were pensioners.

A Hong Kong New Zealander says he and his friends are saddened by the big fire in Tai Po.

Garry Ko, a committee member at the Hong Kong New Zealand Business Association, says he used to live close to the area where a few high-rise buildings are on fire.

“As someone born in Hong Kong, I’m really saddened when I saw news about the fire. Although I [have left] Hong Kong now, Tai Po is always home in my heart,” he says.

Garry Ko says he has been keeping a close eye on the response to the blaze and his organisation will discuss what they can do to help.

Another Hong Konger living in New Zealand Anthony Lo says he hopes these who are unaccounted for in the fire could be found safe.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to the deadly blaze – two directors and a consultant of a construction company.

All election-related work has been paused in the city.

– RNZ/CNN

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand