Making global trade easier for NZ businesses

The Government is clearing the path for Kiwi exporters by reducing trade barriers affecting approximately $600 million worth of exports so businesses can compete, grow, and create jobs, Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis and Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay announced today in Auckland.

“Non-Tariff Barriers, such as complex labelling rules, certification costs, or quotas, slow growth. Reducing these barriers returns significant value to exporters, supports the 1 in 4 Kiwi jobs tied to trade, and puts more money into the back pockets of thousands of hard-working New Zealanders,” Nicola Willis says.

“Market access, predictable trade rules and investment certainty are all crucial to business confidence and growing a strong economy. We’re seeing that confidence build with the latest ANZ Business Outlook at an 11 year high. Firms are reporting stronger recent performance and improving employment outlooks. This is the kind of momentum we want to back with practical action.”

Key examples of actions to free up trade in the last year include:

Unlocking access to China’s $200 million cosmetics and skincare market, removing a long-standing regulatory barrier and opening new channels for New Zealand exporters.

Signing and implementing a deer velvet arrangement with China providing market growth worth $64.5 million in the year to December 2024.

Working with New Zealand exporters and Mexican authorities to facilitate the flow of New Zealand good through its ports.

Expanding access for New Zealand dairy products and blueberries to Korea worth $5 to $10 million, and $5 million, respectively.

“Today’s update to the Going for Growth Global Trade and Investment Pillar sets out the next steps to support business, drive export growth, expand market access and attract investment – to give our exporters the certainty and footing they need to scale globally,” Nicola Willis says.

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay says, we’re backing Kiwi exporters with practical action – removing barriers to trade and opening doors to new partners. Every NTB resolved moves us closer to our goal of doubling the value of exports in 10 years.

Since coming to government, we have concluded, signed and entered into force the NZ–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, finished negotiations with the Gulf Cooperation Council, launched Free Trade Agreement negotiations with India and completed 17 trade missions, unlocking more than $2 billion in potential export value.

“Exports have exceeded $100 billion for the first time in our history, with food and fibre contributing a record $60 billion,” Mr McClay says.

Driven by strong growth into the EU and UK, total export value increased more than 10 per cent to $21.7 billion in the June quarter compared to the same period last year, taking total exports for the year ending June 2025 to $108.8 billion, up $98.4 million on the previous year.

“New Zealand is a trading nation and when our exporters do well, New Zealand does well. It is only through strong trade relationships and market access that we can support jobs, lift incomes and fund the public services New Zealanders rely on,” Mr McClay says.

