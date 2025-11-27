Location of National Erebus Memorial revealed in Christchurch

Source: Radio New Zealand

A Christchurch reserve with views of the Southern Alps has been selected as the preferred location for the long-awaited National Erebus Memorial, commemorating the 1979 Antarctica air disaster.

Cashmere’s Cracroft Reserve has been identified by the Ministry for Culture and Heritage as the best site for the memorial, almost 46 years after the Air New Zealand scenic flight crashed into Mt Erebus, killing all 257 people on board.

Families of the victims have endured an excruciating wait for a national memorial, with some saying they had given up hope of seeing one in their lifetimes.

Two Christchurch sites were formally offered by the council as potential locations this year – Cracroft Reserve in Cashmere and the banks of the Avon River – after an aborted plan to build the memorial in Auckland.

Ministry for Culture and Heritage secretary Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae said Cracroft Reserve was a fitting place for the memorial.

“Cracroft Reserve has panoramic views over Christchurch and out to the Southern Alps,” he said. “It’s a space where both quiet moments or group gatherings can take place, it’s tranquil, green and has a beautiful outlook.

“It’s been almost 46 years since the Erebus disaster – Aotearoa’s worst civil accident. A memorial is long overdue and what I know for certain is that Erebus families deserve a memorial as soon as possible.

“Avon riverbank is also a very strong site, with many positive attributes. I’ve made the decision to retain the Avon riverbank as an alternative site in the event that we are unable to progress Cracroft Reserve.”

Leauanae said the memorial would be a place for Erebus families, members of Operation Overdue – who were involved in the recovery mission – New Zealanders and international visitors to gather, remember and reflect on those who lost their lives.

The government committed to building a memorial in 2017, but the project has been mired in controversy, protest and delay ever since.

A plan for a memorial at Auckland’s Dove Meyer Robinson Park in Parnell faced major pushback, with objectors claiming it would change the tone of the gardens.

The plan was ultimately abandoned in 2023, after cyclone damage meant the land was unsafe to build on

In July, three potential Christchurch sites were shared with the Erebus families, via online workshops – two council-owned options (the Cracroft Reserve and Avon River sites) and the St James’ Church grounds in Harewood.

Sixty-five percent of people who responded to a survey supported building the memorial in Christchurch, with nine percent conditionally supportive and 26 percent opposed to building it in the city.

Some Erebus families preferred building the memorial in Auckland.

Leauanae said the ministry had explored 50 different sites for the memorial in the greater Auckland area over the past two years, none of which were suitable, and was recently advised that Takaparawhau in Auckland was no longer a potential location.

“I have been heartened by Christchurch’s warmth, generosity and support through the process of identifying potential sites,” he said. “Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei is fully supportive of the memorial being located with Ngāi Tūāhuriri and the people of Christchurch.

“I am confident that Christchurch’s warm welcome to Erebus families, and the city’s experience and understanding of the importance of remembrance will provide the right space for this national memorial.”

Air New Zealand and Qantas began offering sightseeing flights to Antarctica in 1977. By the time the flights ended – Air New Zealand’s at the time of the Erebus disaster and Qantas in February 1980 – more than 10,000 people had taken the trip.

