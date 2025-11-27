Launch catches fire on Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf, firefighter injured

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/Facebook

A launch caught fire in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf this morning, near Browns Island.

Fire and Emergency were called to the incident about 8.15am.

It said the 38-foot-long launch (about 11 metres) was well ablaze, when firefighters arrived on the scene.

FENZ said no-one was injured and about eight firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire.

