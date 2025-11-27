Inquiry into the Phillips children disappearance

Source: New Zealand Government

Attorney-General Judith Collins has today announced a Public Inquiry will be held into the disappearance of the Phillips children.

“The Inquiry will look into whether government agencies took all practicable steps to protect the safety and welfare of the Phillips children,” Ms Collins says.

“The decision to establish a Public Inquiry reflects the significant public interest and concern for the children’s welfare over the almost four years they were missing.

“It is important that we establish the facts and determine whether agencies could take steps to prevent or resolve similar situations more quickly and effectively in the future.”

The Terms of Reference have been developed with the privacy and welfare of these especially vulnerable children in mind. The Inquiry will therefore be conducted in private and without public hearings.

It must also respect the independence of the courts and will not include findings on judicial decisions.

The Honourable Justice Simon Moore KC has been appointed as the sole member of the Inquiry.

Mr Moore served as a Judge of the High Court for 11 years, including six years as the Executive Judge for Auckland. Following his retirement from the High Court in 2024, he was appointed Chair of the Electoral Commission Board.

The Inquiry will deliver a final report with recommendations by 21 July 2026.

