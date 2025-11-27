Greenpeace says Government’s war on nature has sparked a powerful nationwide resistance

Source: Greenpeace



Greenpeace says the Luxon Government’s “war on nature” has been met with an unprecedented wave of resistance from tens of thousands of New Zealanders over the two years since the coalition took office.

“From the moment it was sworn in, this Government launched an all-out assault on the environment,” says Greenpeace Aotearoa Executive Director Dr Russel Norman.

“But just as swiftly, New Zealanders stood up. And they haven’t stopped. The resistance to this Government’s anti-nature agenda has been powerful, determined, and nationwide.”

The timeline covers marches, petitions, occupations, court challenges, submissions, rallies, and acts of civil disobedience that have confronted the Government’s anti-environment agenda.

Dr Norman says the record shows a clear divide between a Government aligned with corporate polluters and a public fighting to defend the places and species that make Aotearoa home.

“People from every walk of life have refused to let this Government sacrifice our rivers, oceans, forests, and climate for corporate gain. They’ve shown courage in pushing back against Fast Track, seabed mining, coal mining, and dangerous nitrate contamination.”