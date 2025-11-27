EIT Master’s supports aviation professional’s move into management in New Zealand

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

Studying the Master of Digital Business at EIT has helped aviation professional Vinodh Dharmarajah build on more than a decade with leading airlines.

Vinodh brought extensive international experience to his studies, having worked with Qatar Airways, Sri Lankan Airlines and British Airways, as well as in senior management roles overseeing multiple carriers.

Determined to strengthen his qualifications and future career prospects, he moved from Sri Lanka to New Zealand at 36 to complete the 18-month master’s programme at EIT in Auckland.

“I chose EIT as it offered a balance of academic quality, practical learning, and strong support for international students. The course structure, along with the opportunity to engage with experienced lecturers and a diverse student cohort, made EIT the right place for me to progress both personally and professionally.”

Vinodh says he enjoyed the master’s strategic focus on how digital technologies are reshaping modern businesses.

“The programme is well-structured, with each course offering relevant and up-to-date content that aligns closely with current industry needs.”

He says EIT’s academic quality and professional learning environment gave him the foundation to transition into the New Zealand workforce.

“The lecturers are not only academically strong but also bring industry experience and connections. The quality of teaching and the emphasis on deadlines, integrity and high standards really impressed me.”

While studying, Vinodh gained local experience through an internship with Williams Property Services Group. His potential was quickly recognised, leading to his current full-time position as Strategy and Development Manager.

Now 37, Vinodh said he is grateful for the opportunity to study full-time again and credits the support of his wife, who worked throughout his studies.

“Not many people get an opportunity at that age to become a full-time student, so I wanted to capitalise 100 per cent,” he said. “I really miss EIT. It was one of the best 18 months of my life.”

Vinodh has his sights set firmly on building a strong career in New Zealand and hopes to one day start his own travel company.

For students considering EIT, Vinodh says the key is to get involved and make the most of every opportunity.

“EIT is an excellent environment for students who are looking to build practical skills and develop professionally. The programmes are well structured, industry-relevant, and delivered in a way that encourages independent thinking while offering strong academic support.”

“To make the most of the experience, I recommend getting actively involved, connecting with your lecturers, joining leadership programmes, attending mentor sessions, and taking part in industry-linked opportunities. The more you engage, the more rewarding and meaningful your experience at EIT will be.”

EIT Auckland Campus Director Cherie Freeman says Vinodh’s journey is a great example of how EIT Auckland empowers professionals to take the next step in their careers.

“Our Master of Digital Business programme is designed to combine academic excellence with practical, industry-relevant learning, helping students like Vinodh transition successfully into leadership roles in New Zealand. We are proud to provide an environment where international students feel supported and can thrive both personally and professionally.”

