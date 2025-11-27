Education – Masterton Primary Principals’ Cluster: Ko te Mana o te wehi o te Tiriti o Waitangi

Source: NZ Principals Federation



From Ngā Tumuaki o Whakaoriori, Masterton Primary Principals’ Cluster:

Standing together beneath our ancestral maunga Rangitūmau, we, the undersigned Wairarapa school principals, reaffirm our united commitment to continuing to give effect to te Tiriti o Waitangi in every aspect of our leadership, governance and daily practice. Anchored in the kaupapa of Wairarapatanga, uplifting individuals for the collective good, we strive to ensure every ākonga in our rohe experiences belonging, cultural pride and meaningful opportunity. This shared purpose connects our kura as strongly as the braided awa that flow through the Wairarapa.

While recent changes to section 127 of the Education and Training Act remove the formal requirement to give effect to te Tiriti o Waitangi, our commitment remains unwavering. It is grounded not in compliance, but in values, relationships and a belief that honouring te Tiriti o Waitangi strengthens the wellbeing and future pathways of all tamariki.

As a collective, we recognise that the strengths of one kura can uplift many. By working together, we grow capability, deepen cultural responsiveness and ensure better outcomes for every child across the Wairarapa. Our purpose is shared. Our commitment is steadfast. Our voice is united. We will continue to honour te Tiriti o Waitangi because it is right, it reflects who we are as a region, and it upholds the aspirations we hold for all ākonga and their whānau.

Ngā manaakitanga,

The undersigned Wairarapa Schools:

Chanel College

Douglas Park School

Hadlow Preparatory School

Lakeview School

Masterton Intermediate School

Masterton Primary School

Mauriceville School

Ōpaki School

Solway College

Solway School

St Matthew’s Collegiate School

St. Patrick’s School

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Wairarapa

Tinui School

Wainuioru School

Whareama School.