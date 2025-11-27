Bioeconomy Science Institute to ask for voluntary redundancies

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Bioeconomy Science Institute is planning to ask for voluntary redundancies from all permanent staff.

The institute – formed in July – saw the merger of AgResearch, Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research, Plant & Food Research and Scion into a single organisation as part of an overhaul of the science sector.

CEO Mark Piper said the proposed voluntary redundancy offer was part of a financial improvement process to support the new organisation.

It employs 2300 people and its headquarters is at the Lincoln University Campus in Canterbury.

Piper said voluntary redundancy, “would give individuals space to reflect on their own aspirations as we shape the next phase of our institute”.

“These steps will help us build a more connected and resilient organisation, positioned to support our partners and continue delivering research that matters. Our priority through this process remains maintaining continuity across our research and supporting New Zealand’s bioeconomy.”

