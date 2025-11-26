Pause for pakake this summer season

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

November marks the beginning of breeding season for pakake/New Zealand sea lions, which means they’ll start becoming more visible along southern coastlines and will turn up in unexpected places.

DOC Coastal Otago Biodiversity Ranger Moss Thompson says in November, pregnant female pakake start searching for potential birthing and pupping sites away from the advances of males.

“This means we often start seeing more females using beaches closer to Dunedin city – and sometimes in more urban locations like along roads, golf courses and people’s backyards,” Moss says.

“As we get into December and then through the rest of summer, pups start appearing, and as they get older, they’ll start exploring the area too, often showing up inland.

“Pregnant females and pups are extremely vulnerable and it’s vital they’re given the space and grace to do their thing safely.

“This summer we’re asking people to ‘pause for pakake’. This means keeping an eye out when you’re in coastal areas, keeping dogs under control, following instructions on all signage and paying special attention when driving or visiting hotspot areas such as Smaills and Tomahawk beaches, Saint Kilda, Brighton, and Hooper’s and Papanui Inlet roads on the Otago Peninsula.”

DOC is working closely with the Dunedin City Council to ensure road management is in place at these hotspots to keep the pakake and road users safe.

This summer, rangers are hoping for another record number of births to add to the growing mainland population. To reach breeding colony status, more than 35 pups need to be born.

“New Zealand sea lions are among the rarest in the word. Most of the 10,000 pakake are found in the New Zealand subantarctic, but their population is not doing well and is projected to decline 50 – 70% over the next three generations.

“This makes the continued growth and establishment of a new breeding colony on the mainland all the more important.”

Dunedin and coastal Otago have an international reputation as a wildlife hotspot, and it’s an honour most people hold dear – however not everyone plays by the rules.

DOC Southern South Island Operations Director Aaron Fleming says the recent shooting of three male pakake near Waitaki river mouth, which is still under active investigation, shows some people still do not recognise the significance or vulnerability of protected wildlife, including marine mammals, in the region.

“When it comes to saving a species, there are things that can’t be solved overnight; climate change, food availability, disease – none of these things have quick fixes.

“Direct conflict between people and wildlife is something we, as a community, can stop. Spread the word. Together, let’s share the coastlines, respect nature and give these charismatic animals a chance to bounce back. That’s what naturing is all about.”

“If you see or hear of any wildlife being harassed, disturbed or injured please report it to 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) right away.

