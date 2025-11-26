One Love music festival cancelled, organisers cite economic climate

Source: Radio New Zealand

The country’s biggest reggae music festival is the latest gig to be cancelled, with organisers blaming economic conditions.

In a social media post on Tuesday night, Tauranga’s One Love Festival announced the event would not go ahead in 2026 after organisers “carefully reviewed several challenging situations”.

“With the cost-of-living crisis ongoing – and more than 80% of our audience travelling for two days – we know the strain this puts on household budgets. We hoped for a strong economic recovery heading into 2026, but that hasn’t happened,” the post read.

“Because of these factors, along with unforseen developments behind the scenes, our team has had to make the heartbreaking decision to place One Love Festival on hold for 2026.”

An earlier post in August said the full lineup and festival dates would be announced in September, however, this didn’t happen.

The recent post said organisers had considered offering a one-day, scaled down version of the event, but ultimately decided against this.

“As we take this pause, please know that we are continuing to work diligently on what comes next.

“We look forward to seeing you all again in 2027.”

