Heat alerts possible as temperatures begin to soar

By
MIL OSI
-
0
1

Source: Radio New Zealand

Forecast maximum temperatures for Wednesday 26 November. MetService/Facebook

MetService says heat alerts could be issued as temperatures begin to soar on Wednesday.

Timaru is expected to hit 30° on Wednesday, while it’s set to be 28° in Dunedin and 29° in Christchurch.

The high temperatures are set to also run into Thursday, when Christchurch is tipped to hit 30°.

Heat alerts are normally available from December through to February but conditions meant monitoring had started earlier this year, lead forecaster Chelsea Glue said.

“There are two things that can trigger a heat alert, the first is a one-off extreme high temperature for the maximum temperature for the day,” she said.

“The second is prolonged period of not quite so extreme, but still warm days and nights as well and it’s the second situation we might be finding ourselves in.”

MetService first started issuing heat alerts in 2021, and last summer they covered 46 towns and cities.

Thresholds for triggering a heat alert vary from one region to another.

Glue said the temperatures coming on Wednesday and Thursday, caused by warm north-westerly winds, were higher than usual.

Forecast maximum temperatures for Thursday 27 November. MetService/Facebook

“They are on the more extreme end and that’s why there is the potential for triggering an alert to warn people it could be a lot warmer than you might expect for this time of the year,” she said.

MetService’s advice was for people to stay hydrated and in the shade and to check on any vulnerable people and animals.

Meanwhile, MetService is also predicting heavy rain for parts of the country.

A warning is in place for Tasman west of Takaka until 2pm.

There’s also a heavy rain watch for Buller until 2pm, and the Westland ranges until 11am.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleDelays on Auckland Harbour Bridge after roadworks equipment breakdown

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR