‘Great concerns’ for Christchurch teen missing more than a week

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Police

Police have “great concerns” for a missing 14-year-old in Christchurch.

In a statement, police asked the public for help finding Cobra, who was last seen leaving school on 17 November.

She was reported missing the next day.

“Police have been following lines of enquiry to locate her, but have had no luck and are now asking for help from the community,” the statement said.

“Police and Cobra’s family have great concerns for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible.”

It was believed she was still in the Christchurch Central area.

“If you have seen Cobra or have any information that may help us find her, please contact police on 105 and quote file number: 251118/2758.

“Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand